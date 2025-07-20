  • home icon
  Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios: Full video highlights

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 20, 2025 04:43 GMT
Manny Pacquiao (left) took on Mario Barrios (right). [Image courtesy: @premierboxing on Instagram]
Manny Pacquiao (left) took on Mario Barrios (right). [Image courtesy: @premierboxing on Instagram]

Manny Pacquiao made his boxing return to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The two headlined PBC's pay-per-view card on Prime Video on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao announced his retirement in 2021 after he failed to capture the WBA welterweight title from Yordenis Ugas, suffering a unanimous decision defeat. Meanwhile, Barrios was coming off a split-decision draw against Abel Ramos last year on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event in Arlington, Texas.

Check out Manny Pacquiao's entrance below:

Despite getting a good start, Barrios found himself on the backfoot as the fight went on.

Pacquiao proved to be a tough matchup for Barrios in the championship rounds, as the Mexican-American wasn’t able to inflict any significant damage despite being the younger fighter.

Barrios found some success in the ninth round.

After 12 rounds of action, the fight ended in a majority draw. One judge scored it 115-113 for Barrios, while the other two had it 114-114. As a result, the 30-year-old retained his belt.

Check out the fight outcome below:

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
