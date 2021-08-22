Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Full main card results and highlights

Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring to face Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday.
One of the best boxers of all time, Manny Pacquiao, went into the bout against last-minute replacement Yordenis Ugas, who filled in for Errol Spence Jr., who suffered a supposed eye injury forcing him out of the fight.
Yordenis Ugas came into the fight in a confident manner. He looked to make a point against 'Pacman' in the biggest fight of his career.
The card's co-main event saw the return of Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero to the boxing ring after two long years against another all-time great, 'Vicious' Victor Ortiz.
Each of the co-main eventers had phenomenal careers. The former world champions, both past their primes, looked to prove a point coming into fight night and promised an exciting show.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Full main card results
Yordenis Ugas def. Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision
Robert Guerrero def. Victor Ortiz via unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)
Mark Magsayo def.Julio Ceja via TKO (0:50 of Round 12)
Carlos Castro def. Oscar Escandon via TKO (1:08 of Round 10)
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Full card highlights
Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas
Yordenis Ugas secured a unanimous decision 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 to retain his WBA welterweight belt and possibly send Manny Pacquiao into retirement. An upset in the main event saw theCuban bagging the most significant victory of his professional boxing career. Ugas retained his WBA welterweight belt.
Watch the fight highlights below:
'Pacman' walked out to the iconic Eye of the Tiger song from the movie Rocky:
Ugas' power was on full display as he caught Pacquiao slacking a few times.
Yordenis Ugas' jab was on point for most of the fight.
Robert Guerrero vs Victor Ortiz
Robert Guerrero had a rather comfortable evening when he out-pointed Victor Ortiz and secured a unanimous decision victory against the former WBC welterweight champion.
Watch the highlights of their bout below:
Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja
Mark Magsayo finished Julio Ceja with a vicious knockout in the 10th round and took his winning streak to an impressive and undefeated 23-0. The fight was a title eliminator for the WBC featherweight championship. Magsayo knocked Julio Ceja out cold with a devastating double right-hander.
Watch the finish below:
Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon
The main card saw another thrilling finish when Carlos Castro recovered from a shaky start to the fight to finish Oscar Escandon in the final round. Castro protected his undefeated record as he moved to 27-0 in his career.
Watch the highlights below:
