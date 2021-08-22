Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Full main card results and highlights

Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring to face Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday.

One of the best boxers of all time, Manny Pacquiao, went into the bout against last-minute replacement Yordenis Ugas, who filled in for Errol Spence Jr., who suffered a supposed eye injury forcing him out of the fight.

Yordenis Ugas came into the fight in a confident manner. He looked to make a point against 'Pacman' in the biggest fight of his career.

The card's co-main event saw the return of Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero to the boxing ring after two long years against another all-time great, 'Vicious' Victor Ortiz.

Each of the co-main eventers had phenomenal careers. The former world champions, both past their primes, looked to prove a point coming into fight night and promised an exciting show.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Full main card results

Yordenis Ugas def. Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision

Robert Guerrero def. Victor Ortiz via unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)

Mark Magsayo def.Julio Ceja via TKO (0:50 of Round 12)

Carlos Castro def. Oscar Escandon via TKO (1:08 of Round 10)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Full card highlights

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas

Yordenis Ugas secured a unanimous decision 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 to retain his WBA welterweight belt and possibly send Manny Pacquiao into retirement. An upset in the main event saw theCuban bagging the most significant victory of his professional boxing career. Ugas retained his WBA welterweight belt.

Watch the fight highlights below:

'Pacman' walked out to the iconic Eye of the Tiger song from the movie Rocky:

Ugas' power was on full display as he caught Pacquiao slacking a few times.

THIS IS WAR #REALTALK I LOVE BOXING 🥊 Ugas has been twice for low-blows by the referee. This will be something to keep an eye on.



💥 #PacquiaoUgas #BOKS #BOXEO #PBC pic.twitter.com/u5WdtOE6hV — Hit First Boxing (@HitFirstBoxing) August 22, 2021

Yordenis Ugas' jab was on point for most of the fight.

Pacquiao lost some rhythm but still looks great for 42 year old. Ugas jab tho....#PacquiaoUgas pic.twitter.com/8dLERbWCxs — Amnesty Sports (@AmnestySports) August 22, 2021

Yordenis Ugas defeats Manny Pacquaio via unanimous decision to retain his welterweight title, and perhaps ends the legend's career. 116-112, 115-113 and 116-112 for Ugas. Well-earned victory! And judges got it right. https://t.co/aSCP1dfYX6 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 22, 2021

Robert Guerrero vs Victor Ortiz

Robert Guerrero had a rather comfortable evening when he out-pointed Victor Ortiz and secured a unanimous decision victory against the former WBC welterweight champion.

Watch the highlights of their bout below:

#PacquiaoUgas co-feature is done and dusted as Robert Guerrero secures a unanimous decision against Victor Ortiz after ten rounds ✔️ #OrtizGuerrero



🎥 via @premierboxing pic.twitter.com/0pR5fgl9zc — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) August 22, 2021

Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja

Mark Magsayo finished Julio Ceja with a vicious knockout in the 10th round and took his winning streak to an impressive and undefeated 23-0. The fight was a title eliminator for the WBC featherweight championship. Magsayo knocked Julio Ceja out cold with a devastating double right-hander.

Watch the finish below:

WATCH: Filipino prospect Mark Magsayo landed a heavy left hook that sent Mexico's Julio Ceja to the canvas in the first round of their WBC featherweight title eliminator.pic.twitter.com/1aBm2qT1Nl — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 22, 2021

After getting knocked down in RD1, Julio Ceja has been relentless in his attack to the body of Mark Magsayo. #MagsayoCeja



💥 Order #PacquiaoUgas on Pay-Per-View NOW: https://t.co/WFLKMpSMCe pic.twitter.com/I3EMA0TjVf — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

DOWN GOES MAGSAYO! Julio Ceja body shots send @markmagsayo_MMM to the canvas the end of round 5 🔥



Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv pic.twitter.com/oWMPXVyU7Y — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 22, 2021

You might say that was Magnifico. RT @HarrisonKlopp: Mark Magsayo KOs Julio Ceja in a KO of the Year Candidate 🇵🇭

pic.twitter.com/Hb3BqAq5SO — PHSports LiveScores (@LiveScoresPH) August 22, 2021

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon

The main card saw another thrilling finish when Carlos Castro recovered from a shaky start to the fight to finish Oscar Escandon in the final round. Castro protected his undefeated record as he moved to 27-0 in his career.

Watch the highlights below:

Oscar Escandon isn't letting his smaller frame stop him, scoring with this big hook as RD1 comes to a close. #CastroEscandon



💥 Order #PacquiaoUgas on Pay-Per-View NOW: https://t.co/WFLKMpSMCe pic.twitter.com/j1M4LroRmr — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

CASTRO FINISHES IN STYLE😎



Carlos Castro recovered from a rocky start to stop the rugged Oscar Escandon in the final round👏 pic.twitter.com/ZvD44wjXgE — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 22, 2021

