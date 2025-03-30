  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Manuel Torres addresses burning question of Mike Beltran's alleged late stoppage in Drew Dober fight

Manuel Torres addresses burning question of Mike Beltran's alleged late stoppage in Drew Dober fight

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 30, 2025 07:38 GMT
Manuel Torres (left) reacts to his stoppage win against Drew Dober (right). [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Manuel Torres (left) reacts to his stoppage win against Drew Dober (right). [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Manuel Torres recently shared his thoughts on referee Mike Beltran making a late stoppage during his fight with Drew Dober. Torres asserted that he was carrying out his duties as a fighter, but the Mexican informed Beltran of the harm he had done to Dober.

Ad

Torres faced Dober in a lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC Mexico on March 29. After securing a UFC contract in 2021, Torres was on a three-fight win streak before losing to emerging contender Ignacio Bahamondes at Noche UFC 306 last year. Meanwhile, Dober was coming off a two-fight losing skid, with the most recent being a third-round knockout loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

Their fight was short-lived as Torres dropped Dober with a vicious right hand, however the latter managed to hang onto 'El Loco's' leg. This led to Torres delivering devastating hammer blows, which forced Beltran to step in and end the bout. The 36-year-old appeared wobbly while chatting with the cageside doctor, prompting reactions from MMA personalities online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many MMA fans criticized the veteran referee for allowing Dober to absorb Torres' strikes, citing it as a late stoppage. During the post-fight press conference, Torres was asked about Beltran's stoppage. The 30-year-old replied through a translator, saying:

''If you look at the replay, I was watching the referee, to say him like, I'm making a lot of damage to my opponent, but he didn't stop the fight. So, I'm a professional, so I keep doing it. But yeah, ofcourse, I feel that my opponent was little bit down even before the stoppage...it was hard for referee to watch he [Dober] was out or no? but I think that they could work on that.''
Ad

Check out Manuel Torres' comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी