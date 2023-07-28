Marat Grigorian says Chingiz Allazov’s raw physical power “makes him very dangerous”

Marat Grigorian has faced Chingiz Allazov twice already in his career, and that experience certainly bred a familiarity between them.

For one, Grigorian doesn’t need to extensively study Allazov to see just how good the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is. In an interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian said Allazov’s raw physical gifts are what make him such a dangerous opponent in between the ropes.

Grigorian can put that theory to the test when he challenges Allazov for the featherweight kickboxing gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Heading into their meeting, Grigorian said Allazov’s innate speed and explosiveness put him a cut above the rest of the stacked kickboxing field in ONE Championship.

Grigorian said:

“I think he's really explosive and fast. That's what makes him very dangerous. He says [you’re] tough, strong, and aggressive, but not technical, and he’ll be the smarter fighter.”

The two pound-for-pound greats met twice in 2013, with the first one ending in a no contest and the second going Grigorian’s way via unanimous decision.

While their last meeting was a full decade ago, Grigorian is certain that Allazov’s raw gifts are far better than before.

Allazov has combined that explosiveness with impeccable technique, and he’s used that uncanny blend of physicality and technique to become Beyond Kickboxing’s No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

‘Chinga’ is on a four-fight winning streak in ONE Championship and his latest win was a two-round annihilation of Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Grigorian, meanwhile, is the No.7 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world and is coming off a clinical unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers.