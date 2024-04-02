Marat Grigorian says training camp for Superbon in Thailand has been spot on: "Everything is going good"

Former ONE world title challenger and now second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia has been pleased with how his most recent training camp has gone.

In fact, the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym product believes he will step into the ring this Friday night in the best shape possible. Of course, Grigorian must be at his best for what's to come.

Marat Grigorian is set to face longtime rival Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian says he has been training in Thailand for some time now, getting ready for arguably the biggest fight of his life.

The 32-year-old said:

"Everything is going good. I'm here with my team, six or seven people, including my coach, Nick Hemmers, and some of my sparring partners."

Needless to say, Grigorian has been absolutely laser-focused on what he says could be the final run at a ONE world title in his career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Marat Grigorian stresses the importance of the right mindset heading into big fight: "It's more important at this level"

A veteran of the fight game, Marat Grigorian has been around long enough to know it's not just a physical game that fighters play. A lot of martial arts is mental, and he believes coming into the Superbon showdown with the right mind is crucial to victory.

He told Sportsmanor:

"My body is ready. But [the only thing left] is to prepare for the mind, you know, in your head. On this level, it's very important to get ready in your mind and your body. My body is very strong, but I just need to be focused [in] my mindset, because mindset is more important on this level."

