Marat Grigorian speaks about the solitude of professional fighting: “I’m also at my strongest when I’m really alone”

Two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia always put his career first and made sacrifices in his personal life.The 34-year-old striker has dedicated most two decades to the sport he is most passionate about.However, his relentless pursuit of greatness came with a steep price. Grigorian revealed that his obsession engulfed his entire being.That means leaving little room to develop personal and meanigful relationships with a significant other.The Hemmers Gym representative shared in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:&quot;I'm also at my strongest when I'm really alone. But there's always that feeling of something just missing in my life. I already have all the love I need in my life. I have a loving family, sisters, three nephews, and I'm an uncle. But that feeling is always there when I see other families or all my friends who are already married and have children. That makes me feel like I'm even more lonely.&quot; Grigorian has embraced solitude to come out with his best performances, but it's clear it does take its toll sometimes.The three-time Glory kickboxing champion will seek to give former K-1 Champion Rukiya Anpo a rude promotional welcome at ONE 173 on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Marat Grigorian excited to face Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173The animosity between Marat Grigorian and Ruikya Anpo was evident during the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference.While the Armenian legend can't wait to settle that beef in the Circle, there's another reason he's thrilled to face the Japanese newcomer.For one, Grigorian considers Anpo a talented and worthy adversary. He told ONE Championship:"He's good, strong, and a former champ. I will welcome him to ONE. I was also a former K-1 Champion like him."