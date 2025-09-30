“This is a very important fight for me” - Marat Grigorian out to prove he’s still tops in elite ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia is looking to prove he’s still a major player in a stacked division. With a victory over Japanese combat sports star ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, Grigorian can do just that.Grigorian and Anpo will lock horns in a three-round featherweight kickboxing contest at the upcoming Japanese blockbuster, and he’s determined to show his quality as a fighter in front of millions of fans in Tokyo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 34-year-old veteran told ONE Championship:“This is a very important fight for me. I want everyone to know I’m the main man in this division. I want to show I’m above all of them.”Grigorian is a winner of three of his last six in the world’s largest martial arts organization, including a second-round knockout victory over Abdelali Zahidi last December. Meanwhile, Anpo is making his ONE Championship debut.Marat Grigorian says Rukiya Anpo may fold under ONE Championship’s bright lights‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo has admitted that competing in ONE Championship will be the biggest stage he’s ever been on in his career, and for Marat Grigorian, that may play a factor.The Armenian veteran believes that his Japanese counterpart may feel the pressure heading into the Circle, especially with millions of people watching from around the world.Grigorian told ONE:“This is his first fight in ONE, and this is a big arena. The pressure will be really heavy for him. This ONE Championship stage is different.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.North American fans can check local listings for how to watch the show live, or head to onefc.com for more information.