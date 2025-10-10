Rukiya Anpo crafting "smart" game plan against dangerous Marat Grigorian

Former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo believes he has the blueprint to neutralize Marat Grigorian's dangerous striking when they meet in Japan.

The Japanese martial artist will face the former three-time Glory world champion in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The 29-year-old, also known by his moniker 'Demolition Man', shared his tactical approach for handling the Armenian veteran during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

"[Anpo] has a game plan. He has a strategy. So it's not something he's going to bring anyhow, just punching, you know, putting pressure. He will play smart as well," the promotional newcomer said via a translator.

"But if there is any hole, if there is any timing or chance to KO, then of course he will do, but Anpo thinks he will dominate the fight. Grigorian will not be able to do what he is planning to do in the fight."

The confidence from Rukiya Anpo reflects his belief that, despite Grigorian's wealth of experience at the elite level, he can impose his game plan and prevent the Hemmers Gym affiliate from finding his rhythm.

If he can deliver as promised, it would mark a statement victory in his promotional debut and immediately position him among the division's top contenders.

Watch Rukiya Anpo's full interview here:

Marat Grigorian eager to silence Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

Rukiya Anpo has not held back any words to his opposite number leading up to his debut at ONE 173. The same can be said of the man who will be standing across from him inside the Circle, Marat Grigorian.

The Hemmers Gym athlete told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview that he will get his hand raised in their featherweight kickboxing tiff.

"I don't care. I will f*** him up. I'm very excited to be back in Japan against a big guy, a big name, a big clown. I just want to f*** him up, that's all. It will not go his way," Grigorian warned.

Fight fans eager to catch ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri live and in person can follow this link.

