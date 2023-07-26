Marat Grigorian not surprised he’s fighting Chingiz Allazov a third time: “We’re the top guys in this league”

Marat Grigorian is not at all surprised that he has crossed paths once again with fellow top fighter Chingiz Allazov.

The 32-year-old Armenian will challenge reigning champion ‘Chinga’ for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The title showdown serves as the headlining fight of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

It will mark the third time that the two fighters will battle one another, having fought twice before outside of ONE Championship a decade ago. The first encounter in April 2013 ended in a no contest, while the second in December of the same year had Marat Grigorian winning by unanimous decision.

He hopes to continue to have the number of Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13 while seizing the featherweight kickboxing gold for himself.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview in the lead-up to the marquee showdown, Marat Grigorian said that his grudge match with his 29-year-old rival was bound to happen as per their lofty standing in their sport and in the promotion.

The Hemmers Gym standout said:

“We're the top guys in this league. Everybody's so sharp, so ready. So why not? Who else is there? There is no one else. And before in the tournament, we were supposed to fight each other, but it didn't happen so many, many fans were disappointed. But now, it's good. We're gonna fight now and many fans are very excited about it, so I can't wait.”

Marat Grigorian will make a second go at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title after falling short in his first attempt in March last year, losing by unanimous decision to then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

He is coming off a bounce-back victory last September, defeating Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey by unanimous decision.

Chingiz Allazov, meanwhile, will be making his first defense of the title he won in January with an impressive second-round knockout of Superbon.