Marcelo Garcia vows to leave a lasting impression in ONE debut: "A fight that people want to see"

Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Marcelo Garcia isn't looking to simply blow off the cobwebs in his return to competition.

The submission specialist and veteran is planning to begin a comeback in the near future following his signing to ONE Championship.

ONE has invested heavily in submission grappling in recent years with the sport never being in a better place than ever before.

That perfectly sets the stage for Garcia to return, and show newer fans and the current generation what they have been missing out on.

It appeared that his days of competing were behind him but with his passion to train and test his skills still very much alive, his upcoming run with ONE is much more than a nostalgia fest.

Trending

He wants to show what he's capable of by giving the fans a few more memorable encounters before closing this chapter of his life for good.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Garcia said that he plans to make the most of his chance on the global stage:

"I'm prepared to give a match, a fight that people want to see."

Marcelo Garcia can test himself against the new generation

Marcelo Garcia joins ONE Championship at a time when some of the most exciting grapplers in the world today also call the promotion home.

For long-time grappling fans, it's surely going to be a surreal experience seeing the Brazilian icon competing on the same stage as the likes of the Ruotolo brothers.

The 41-year-old has been through far too much and has accumulated so much experience that it would have been a shame if he never got the chance to compete again.

No one would have expected the news of him signing with ONE but no grappling fan is going to turn down the opportunity to watch Garcia rack up a few more matches before calling time on his career for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback