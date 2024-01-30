March Madness at Its finest: Boxing thrills await in Arizona with Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Smith, title unification bout between minimumweight queens

It appears as though an incredible boxing event is set for March 29th, with Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Smith serving as the headliner.

The event is scheduled to take place in Arizona and will also feature a highly anticipated undisputed minimumweight title fight between Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle in the co-main event. Boxing journalist Michael Benson tweeted:

"Announced: Oscar Valdez will face Liam Wilson in a super-featherweight clash on March 29th in Arizona. Seniesa Estrada vs Yokasta Valle also on the card for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO minimumweight world titles."

Benson's tweet regarding Mar 29th event in Arizona [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]

Oscar Valdez, 31-2, is coming off his unanimous decision loss to WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete this past August. Meanwhile, Smith, 33-4-1, is coming off his tenth-round TKO loss to Chris Eubank Jr. this past September.

Fans could witness a knockout as Oscar Valdez and Smith have won the majority of their bouts via KO/TKO. Both will also be looking to bounce back from their respective losses, so there will be added motivation to get back on track and get their names back into the title picture.

The co-main event is equally as intriguing as fans will find out who will earn the moniker of being regarded as the minimumweight queen of boxing. Estrada, who has an unbeaten 24-0 pro record, will be coming into the fight following a year-long layoff, so it will be interesting to see whether her timing and overall performance is affected.

Valle, on the other hand, is currently riding a 16-fight winning streak and has competed more frequently in recent years. Her most recent bout took place this past September, which saw her earn a unanimous decision win over Maria Micheo Santizo.

It will be interesting to see what transpires at the event as Valdez vs. Smith could possibly result in the winner closing in on another title shot, while the co-main event could result in more opportunities outside of boxing and much more lucrative bouts for the winner.