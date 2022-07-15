Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida shares his leg lock secrets in short video tutorial

Do you want to know how to execute a leglock like a 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion? Watch Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's short leglock tutorial uploaded on Instagram. Though he is not known for his leg attacks, we can assure you that once Almeida grabs a hold of your foot, he'll take it home with him.

Uploaded by the famous BJJ tutorial channel, BJJ Fanatics, the video shows the ONE heavyweight phenom explaining the tiny details that make his leglocks so excruciatingly painful.

Here's the short tutorial:

The BJJ icon has subtle details that make the crank of the foot and the angle of the knee so painful that your opponent has no choice but to tap. One thing most people don't realize about BJJ masters like Almeida is the fact that they are masters of human anatomy as well.

To understand the breaking points and body dynamics that can cause the most pain without much effort, one has to have a near-medical understanding of anatomy. So go to your local jiu-jitsu gym, practice this leglock technique, and start tapping people out. You can thank 'Buchecha' later.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's next opponent will be Kirill Grishenko at ONE 161

After finishing his first three opponents in ONE, Almeida will return to the Circle to face his most accomplished opponent yet, former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

As part of ONE's landmark deal with Amazon Prime Video, the streaming giant will air 12 of ONE's live events every year. Finally, the US viewing public will get to see ONE athletes in all their glory. The first event of this 5-year deal will be ONE 161 which is packed with some of the biggest names on ONE's amazing roster of talent.

Along from ONE world champions like Adriano Moraes, Nong-O Gaiyanghado, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the card will include 'Buchecha', the man considered by many to be the most accomplished grappler of all time.

Against him will be Kirill Grishenko, a heavyweight powerhouse who took on Anatoly Malykhin for the interim heavyweight world title back in February. Grishenko is just like Almeida's previous opponents, a striking-based fighter.

