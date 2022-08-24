Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida wants to make Kirill Grishenko "give up"

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida wants to wear Kirill Grishenko down until he’s got no other option but to "give up."

In one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts of the year, 'Buchecha' is set to square off with Belarusian juggernaut Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

It will be the first time that either competitor will fight on the grand stage of Amazon Prime Video, with millions of North American fans potentially watching. With that in mind, they’re more motivated than ever to give a highlight-reel performance.

As the countdown begins, the pressure doesn’t seem to faze Almeida, nor do Grishenko’s empty threats to finish him. The Brazilian native recently responded to Grishenko’s prediction of a stoppage and told ONE Championship:

“Kirill signed the contract and that's his intention, right? But mine is no different either. I want to beat him in the best way, as what happened in my previous fights, making him give up. So, I think it's normal for him to say he wants to stop me. It would be strange if he didn't want to [laughs]. But what he wants, I want twice [as much]. Come on, it's going to be a good fight.”

'Buchecha' has yet to be tested both on the feet and on the ground. Unlike most MMA athletes, the 17-time world champion is yearning for a challenge and believes Kirill Grishenko is the right competitor to do just that.

The Minsk native is an all-encompassing fighter with a strong wrestling background, which is grounds for an explosive fight between the two heavyweights.

As 'Buchecha’s previous challengers have been mostly strikers, it will be interesting to see what Grishenko will do to stop the Brazilian from achieving another dominant victory on the mat.

‘Buchecha’ trains with top boxing coaches and Reinier de Ridder ahead of Prime Video debut

It’s no mystery now that Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is honing his boxing skills at Evolve MMA.

The heavyweight fighter revealed he’s been working with former IBF featherweight world champion and boxing coach Ivan de Oliveira to take his game to the next level.

Adding the cherry on top, the Brazilian superstar had the opportunity to train with current two-divisional world champion Reinier de Ridder in preparation for his battle with Kirill Grishenko.

About the eventful reunion, Buchecha explained to Evolve MMA what it meant to train with ‘The Dutch Knight’.

“I want to use my jiu-jitsu as he used his in his fights in his career. So that was really inspiring for me and a great opportunity. It was amazing the way that he trains, the way that he felt the game. It was great for me, not just to train but to learn a lot with him.”

Grishenko will have his hands full when he faces Almeida come fight night on August 26.

