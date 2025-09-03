Marie McManamon duels Selina Flores in atomweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 36

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Marie McManamon of the United Kingdom will look to give Selina Flores of the United States a rude welcome to the world’s largest martial arts organization.ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video on October 4 just got more stacked following the announcement of this atomweight Muay Thai clash inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.McManamon arrives at this crossroads moment seeking redemption after falling short in her bid to capture 26 pounds of gold against the division’s queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 29.The English-Irish sensation valiantly stepped in on short notice and had her moments against the Brazilian mom-champ. Ultimately, she succumbed via fourth-round TKO, but earned the adulation and respect of fans worldwide. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, the Knowlesy Academy representative will face only the third American woman to ever capture WBC gold.Dubbed as ‘Teep Queen’ for her punishing kicks, Flores wants to make a statement in her first foray on the global stage.The 27-year-old San Diego native is brilliant at distance control, using her missile-like long-range attacks to control the tempo of her fights.Flores’ precision and technical superiority will be an intriguing match-up against McManamon’s grit and volume-heavy arsenal.ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II broadcasts live in U.S. primetime, free for North American Prime Video subscribers.Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 36Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella (strawweight kickboxing world title unification)Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev (flyweight MMA)Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong (flyweight MMA)Aung La N Sang vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (middleweight MMA)Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Akif Guluzada (flyweight Muay Thai)Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto (bantamweight submission grappling)Shozo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna (lightweight MMA)