Marie McManamon ready to lay it all on the line to upset Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in ONE debut: "Gonna go in and do my best"

United Kingdom's top-ranked atomweight prospect Marie McManamon is ready to seize the moment and leave Thailand with an additional 26 pounds of baggage in her suitcase.

The Knowlesy Academy martial artist debuts on the global stage of ONE Championship in a ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title battle against divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues this Friday, March 7.

McManamon, who replaced the injured Shir Cohen on short notice, has left no stone unturned in her bid to stun the Brazilian striking wizard inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the short turnaround, the London-based fighter remains confident that she will put on a show on fight night, as she told the Bangkok Post in a pre-fight interview:

"I'm just gonna go in and do my best. I think, yeah, see what happens."

The tough assignment against Rodrigues, who is still undefeated at atomweight, aside, McManamon admits she is still getting used to the global ruleset and the hydration policy.

Thankfully, her corner, led by Jonathan Haggerty's head coach and gym founder Christian Knowles, has been keeping tabs on her fight week progress. As a result, McManamon passed her first weigh-in and hydration tests with ease.

"I brought a very experienced team. They've done this many times before, and it's been quite seamless, to be honest," she added in the same exchange with the Bangkok Post.

Watch Marie McManamon's full interview here:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues breaks down her path to victory vs Marie McManamon

Looking to ruin Marie McManamon's promotional bow is none other than Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Phuket Fight Club representative has won three of her four outings in ONE Championship, and she believes she has the right plan to bag another W inside the Mecca of Muay Thai tomorrow.

In a separate interview with the promotion, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"Our game plan for this fight is - given that she's a tall girl, you can see she is really tall - we worked a lot on leg kicks to injure her legs and gradually wear them down during the fight."

ONE Fight Night 29 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

