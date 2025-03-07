“I see a little bit of me in her” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on ONE Fight Night 29 foe Marie McManamon

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues see a little bit of herself in Marie McManamon.

Originally, Rodrigues was scheduled to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video. However, Cohen was forced to bow out of the bout due to injury, paving the way for the ONE Championship debut of McManamon, a top-ranked Muay Thai fighter out of the UK.

Now, McManamon will have the opportunity of a lifetime when she steps into challenge Rodrigues for her 26 pounds of gold on martial arts' biggest global stage on Friday, March 7.

During a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, Rodrigues admitted to not knowing much about her next opponent inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium but sees herself in some of the footage she has seen of McManamon:

"I don’t know so much about her, but I see many videos, and I like her style of fighting Muay Thai. And I see a little bit of me in her, she likes kicks and clinch. Yeah, she’s a good fighter."

Marie McManamon says there's no difference in training in Thailand or UK ahead of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' scrap

Fighting out of Knowlesy Academy — the same gym that gave us ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty and his brother, Freddie Haggerty — Marie McManamon has established herself as one of the UK's premiere female Muay Thai fighters.

However, when it comes to training in the United Kingdom compared to where Allycia Hellen Rodrigues lives and trains — Thailand — the defending champ believes there's no comparison:

"What I’ve always believed is that they don’t train like we do here. They don’t train the way we do. I think they even try, but not the way we train, since it’s every day. It’s morning and afternoon, doing the same thing.”

Who comes out on top when champion meets prospect inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

