Marie McManamon says challenging Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight Muay Thai throne “going to catapult” her career

Marie McManamon is ready to take the next big step in her martial arts career.

After dominating the British Muay Thai scene, McManamon heads to the global stage when she challenges ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the throne at ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, McManamon told ONE Championship that she's blessed to have such a prestigious opportunity in her very first match for the promotion.

Marie McManamon said:

"To fight for the title in my debut, it’s massive. And I’m extremely aware of how rare that is. For my career, it’s just going to catapult it. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, and I plan to grab it with both hands.”

McManamon is widely regarded as the best female striker in the British regional scene.

Training under famed coach Christian Knowles, the architect behind the success of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, McManamon captured the Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship titles.

McManamon now looks to bring that tenacity to the big leagues when he faces the indomitable Rodrigues.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion has fought exclusively in world title matches in ONE Championship.

Rodrigues made her promotional debut at ONE: A New Breed and immediately took the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title from Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in Bangkok.

She's since defended her throne two times against Janet Todd and Cristina Morales.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Marie McManamon ready to make history against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 29

Marie McManamon would stop at nothing to fulfill her dreams when she steps between the ropes at ONE Fight Night 29.

In the same interview with the promotion, McManamon said she's hellbent on becoming the first British female fighter to capture gold in ONE Championship.

She said:

"To be the first female ONE world champion from the UK, it would be everything. It would be such an honor to be an example of what talent there is in the UK, especially the females."

