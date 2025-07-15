Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

At 46 years of age, Manny Pacquiao is set to make his boxing return in the main event of PBC's pay-per-view card on Prime Video, where he challenges Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao has earned $775 million since going professional in 1995, making him the 23rd highest-paid athlete of all time, according to a report published earlier this year by the sports news outlet Sportico. Although the actual payouts have not yet been disclosed, the boxing legend is likely to earn $5–10 million plus a share of PPV sales on Saturday. Meanwhile, Barrios can expect somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

In his last pro fight against Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title in August 2021, Pacquiao earned around $5 million, as per Business Mirror. Notably, his biggest payout came against Floyd Mayweather in May 2015. 'Pacman' went 12 rounds against his opponent and lost by unanimous decision. He reportedly made more than $160 million from the contest, while the undefeated American earned almost $240 million.

As for Barrios, he put his welterweight title on the line against Abel Ramos last year on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event in Arlington, Texas, which ended in a split decision draw. While 'El Azteca's' fight purse against Ramos remains unknown, his highest paydays were against Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. He reportedly earned a total of $1 million versus Davis and Thurman.

During a recent interview with The Ring, Pacquiao opened up about calling off his retirement after four years:

''I don't need money. I need history. I'm excited and happy to be back. It's nice to climb the mountain again. I still feel the excitement and dedication like I did before. I love fighting. I missed the training, the media, and promoting a fight, to be cheered by millions of fans.''

