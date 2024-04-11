Mark Coleman believes UFC won't let him present the BMF belt, but admits Max Holloway made him emotional - "Brought a tear to my eye"

UFC legend Mark Coleman has shared his thoughts on possibly presenting the BMF belt to the winner of the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway matchup at UFC 300.

Coleman sat down for an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, during which he was asked about Holloway and Gaethje's comments about him wrapping the BMF belt around the winner's waist this weekend.

Coleman showered praise on the two athletes and shared how 'Blessed's' words made him emotional. 'The Hammer' added that he was not sure if would be allowed by the UFC to give the belt to the winner of Holloway vs. Gaethje:

"This BMF belt, it's gaining a lot of steam with this fight right here because you talk about two bad mother-freakers - Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. They epitomize BMF. And when I see [Holloway talking about presenting the belt], brought a tear to my eye. It's just grateful, man. I just can't believe [it], you know. And then Gaethje came out and said the same thing. But I don't think I'm gonna do it. I don't think they're gonna ask me to do, which I don't expect them to, but they are bringing me in. They are treating me really well. And I love the UFC. I am a company man. It's the greatest sport in the world."

Mark Coleman names his pick for the "original BMF"

Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje are the only two UFC fighters to win the BMF belt. But according to Mark Coleman, there is another individual who holds the title of the "original BMF."

'The Hammer' recently uploaded an Instagram story where he argued for fellow MMA legend Don Frye to be worthy of the title:

"Original BMF belt. Don Frye, as tough as it gets."

Frye and Coleman competed on two separate occasions. Their first clash took place at UFC 10 in July 1996. 'The Hammer' emerged victorious that night via TKO.

The two faced off in a second encounter at PRIDE 26 in June 2003. Once again, Coleman got his hand raised as he scored a unanimous decision victory against Frye that night.

