Mark Coleman shares three-word reaction to Chad Johnson challenging Max Holloway following UFC 300

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman reacted to Chad Johnson's comment about facing BMF champion Max Holloway after his thrilling victory at UFC 300.

Johnson, a former wide receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals, is a co-host on the Nightcap podcast alongside three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe. On their podcast, Johnson asked Sharpe about how he would fare in a fight against Holloway.

Sharpe did not hesitate in immediately responding and giving Johnson 30 seconds against Holloway.

"Let me ask you a question, I was state wrestling champ in ’82. I got hands. So at what point do you think Max Holloway would beat me if we were to get into the octagon? Like round one, two or three?" Johnson asked.

"Thirty seconds. I’m putting all my money, I’m taking all the money I got, everything I own and putting it on Max Holloway. Beat the brakes off you and two more people just like you," Sharpe replied.

Check out their comments below:

Coleman reacted to Johnson's proposal in the comments of the Instagram post. The first-ever UFC heavyweight champion wrote that he would like to see the matchup.

"Let’s see this [hands clapping emoji]."

Check out Mark Coleman's comment on Instagram in the screenshot below:

Mark Coleman reacts to Chad Johnson calling out Max Holloway to a sparring match. [via Instagram]

Mark Coleman pens heartfelt message to UFC and Dana White after UFC 300

Mark Coleman was a guest of honor at the milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view event. He was invited to present the BMF belt to the winner between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Holloway was key to Coleman's inclusion as he was the first to suggest the idea while UFC president Dana White also approved. Coleman, who was recently hospitalized and in critical condition after a house fire, expressed his gratitude to the promotion and the fans for showing him love and support.

'The Hammer' wrote on Instagram:

"1 month ago I was laying in a hospital bed unable to breathe on my own. Fast forward to now one of the best weekends of my life watching the greatest sport ever. Gods plan always works out. I loved meeting you all at UFC 300. Without you guys I'm nothing. Thank you @ufc@danawhite I feel like a champion again [hammer emoji] [red heart emoji] Sober is cool Hammer House 4 life you’re all in."

Check out Mark Coleman's Instagram post below:

Poll : How long will the fight last if Max Holloway and Chad Johnson decide to stand and bang? Under a minute Over a round 1 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback