Mark Coleman shares two-word reaction to the idea of UFC needing a change of gloves

Like many fighters, Mark Coleman believes that it's time for the UFC to change their gloves.

Over the last few years, the subject of the UFC's gloves has come under heavy scrutiny, and for good reason. Over the weekend, fans got a reminder of exactly why it's such a heated topic. Chris Weidman captured a victory over Bruno Silva, but it came with heavy controversy.

The All-American wrestler first scored a third-round knockout victory. However, the bout was overturned to a technical decision, after Weidman poked Silva several times in the finishing sequence. As a result, many quickly called for the UFC's gloves to be changed once again.

UFC welterweight contender Matt Brown recently came out in favor of changing the company's gloves as well. During a recent interview, 'The Immortal' questioned why this issue has been ongoing for so long, and why nothing has been changed.

In the comment section of the post on Instagram highlighting the interview, Coleman chimed in. A former UFC heavyweight champion himself, 'The Hammer' gave a two-word response in the affirmative to Brown's proposal to change the gloves.

Coleman wrote:

"Yes sir"

Check out Mark Coleman's comment below:

[Comment in response to @MMAFighting post on Instagram]

Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 later this month

Mark Coleman will have a front-row seat to one of the UFC's biggest events later this month.

'The Hammer' is one of the most beloved members of the MMA community. Beyond Coleman's career as a fighter, he's also an incredibly generous and good human being. That was seen last month when his family was involved in a devastating house fire.

The former UFC champion was woken up by his dog, who alerted him to the fire. Coleman then rescued both of his parents from the fire but was forced to spend days in the hospital after trying to rescue his dog who perished in the fire.

Coleman spent days in the hospital but quickly left. He's even been seen in the gym in the last few weeks, working alongside the aforementioned Matt Brown. For all Coleman's been through, Max Holloway called for him to be the guest of honor for his 'BMF' showdown with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

The UFC agreed and will fly Coleman out to Las Vegas later this month. While it's not known if he'll have a role in Holloway's fight with 'The Highlight', it's still a class move from the company.

Poll : Do the UFC need a change of gloves? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion