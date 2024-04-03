UFC light heavyweight veteran plays matchmaker, texts Chris Weidman name of next opponent live during podcast

Anthony Smith wants to see Chris Weidman vs. Sean Strickland next.

The former UFC middleweight champion returned to the win column on Saturday night, albeit under controversial circumstances. Weidman defeated Bruno Silva by technical decision, but due to several eye pokes, the Brazilian plans to appeal the defeat.

However, the 39-year-old wrestler didn't show much interest in rebooking the bout with Silva. With that in mind, UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has an idea. Speaking on his Believe You Me Podcast alongside Michael Bisping, 'Lionheart' played matchmaker.

During the discussion, Smith called for Chris Weidman to face former champion Sean Strickland next. While 'Tarzan' would be a big step up in competition, the light-heavyweight believes that the bout makes sense. Smith even added that he planned to text Weidman about the potential fight.

In the podcast, Smith stated:

"Skill for skill I think he can compete with everybody in that division. But it's just, can he stay healthy enough to put a run together... If you can get him a big name, halfway up, you can fast-track him. I love that [fight with Sean Strickland] that's a really good fight. I didn't even think about that, I'm going to text him that right now."

Check out his comments in the video below:

Could Sean Strickland fight Chris Weidman next?

It's unlikely that Sean Strickland would want to fight Chris Weidman next.

'Tarzan' hasn't competed since losing his UFC gold to Dricus du Plessis in January. That defeat was a brutal one for Strickland, as it ended his title reign after just a few short months.

Since then, Strickland has repeatedly called for a rematch with 'Stillknocks'. However, it's unlikely that he will get a second crack at the South African next. In recent weeks, Du Plessis has been linked to a title defense with Israel Adesanya in August.

After those reports emerged, Sean Strickland came out with a series of angry posts. It's clear based on his comments, that 'Tarzan' doesn't want to climb the ladder for another title shot. For Strickland, it's either a rematch with Du Plessis or a move to the boxing ring.

With that in mind, it's unlikely that he would be interested in a fight with Chris Weidman who is currently unranked. Then again, 'Tarzan' changes his opinion quite often, and could fight the All-American in the future.

