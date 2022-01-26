"It's about time some fighters grew some b***s" - Mark Hunt lauds Francis Ngannou for speaking up against UFC 

Former mixed martial artist Mark Hunt, who is in a legal battle with the UFC, lauded heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for speaking up against the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Ngannou defeated Gane at UFC 270 last weekend to make his first successful title defense. However, he has refused to sign a contract extension with the organization unless he receives a pay increase and is allowed to venture into boxing simultaneously.

Ngannou's current deal runs until December 2022 due to his championship clause. He told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour yesterday that the UFC is trying to force him to put pen to paper.

MMA Fighting shared a quote from the interview on Instagram and Hunt claimed it was good to see 'The Predator' exposing the UFC.

"Congratulations, @francisngannou! It's about time some fighters grew some b***s and it's good to see you speaking the truth about how this grubby company operates. They have been doing this for such a long time and all these brown nosing rodents. They all work for ufc in the media section. Hahahahahaa, fake a** accounts [Laughing emojis]," said Hunt.

'The Super Samoan' was ordered by the United States District Court in Nevada in March 2021 to pay $388,235 to the UFC for his unsuccessful lawsuit with regards to him claiming the company was trying to hide Brock Lesnar's positive drug test after their bout at UFC 200 in July 2016.

However, Hunt has been denying that he has to pay the UFC any amount. His team took their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in September last year.

Mark Hunt's last MMA matchup was with Justin Willis at UFC Fight Night 142 in December 2018

Mark Hunt ended his professional MMA career with three straight losses. His last bout was at UFC Fight Night: Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa on December 2, 2018.

He suffered a unanimous decision defeat back then and slumped to a 13-14-1-1 win-loss-draw-no contest record.

Here's what transpired following Mark Hunt's final UFC encounter against Justin Willis:

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Classy move by Justin Willis, cedes the microphone to Mark Hunt. Says the floor is his. Hunt thanks the fans in attendance and the UFC. Says, "I'll see you somewhere else." And that's it. Mark Hunt's career with the UFC likely done. This was the final fight on his contract. Classy move by Justin Willis, cedes the microphone to Mark Hunt. Says the floor is his. Hunt thanks the fans in attendance and the UFC. Says, "I'll see you somewhere else." And that's it. Mark Hunt's career with the UFC likely done. This was the final fight on his contract.

Hunt's final UFC victory came versus Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110 in his hometown Auckland, New Zealand, in June 2017.

