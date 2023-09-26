Mark Hunt loses lawsuit against UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar as court dismisses fraud and battery claims over controversial UFC 200 fight

Mark Hunt's legal battle against the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar has come to a permanent conclusion.

Back in 2016, 'Super Samoan' initiated a lawsuit against the MMA promotion, its then-president, and the former heavyweight champion following UFC 200. Hunt's contention was that the UFC, particularly White, was aware of Lesnar's use of performance-enhancing drugs yet allowed him to compete.

Lesnar initially won the fight, but this victory was overturned due to a failed drug test. In response, Hunt levied a series of allegations, including fraud, unjust enrichment, contract breach, battery and violation of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Fast forward to 2023, recently a federal judge in Nevada dismissed the remaining parts of Mark Hunt's case against his former promoter, which was resurrected in 2021 when an appeals court reversed previous dismissals of claims involving battery, fraud, and conspiracy.

According to a recent report by combat sports law reporter Jason Morrin, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey determined that Hunt could not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the UFC intentionally deceived him about Lesnar's use of performance-enhancing drugs in their UFC 200 match or conspired to set up the fight while being aware that Lesnar was using prohibited substances.

Mark Hunt's legal setback sparks fan reactions

MMA enthusiasts wasted no time in sharing their varied responses following Mark Hunt's recent legal defeat in his case against the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar.

One fan wrote:

"That's a long streak without a win for Hunt."

Another wrote:

"How broke is he going to be now."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Damn Mark spent all that money in lawyer fees for nothing. Hope he invested in real estate or has a business"

"Here comes hunts instagram rant🤣"

"So Lesnar never popped before the fight?"

"Damn they probably sucked his bank account in the process with lawyer fees."

"US courts be corrupt, wonder how big of a bag the judge got"

"The UFC hid Lesnar failing a drug test the week of the fight after waiving the 6 month USADA rule. How is Hunt the bad guy here?"

