Mark Hunt reveals that he gets nightmares about his 'piece of s**t' father in strongly worded Facebook post: "How many times do I need to kill you filthy motherf***er"

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Mark Hunt revealed that he still has nightmares about his father despite undergoing several years of counseling. While Hunt put forth the post last month, a few years back, he spoke at length about his childhood trauma in an interview with stuff.co.nz.

Mark Hunt at a UFC Fight Night media session

Hunt, the youngest of four siblings, revealed that he's a survivor of long-term physical and psychological abuse inflicted upon them by their father. Additionally, Hunt's older sister Victoria recalled protecting him when he was too young to comprehend the grave situation in their household in New Zealand.

Victoria was sexually abused by their father from the age of 6 to 18. She noted that their mother was aware of the abuse and encouraged it. Also, akin to Hunt, his older brothers Steve and John were also subjected to physical and mental abuse by their father. Victoria, the oldest sibling, worked hard to earn enough money and eventually moved out of their house at 18.

Meanwhile, as a youngster, Mark Hunt got introduced to martial arts. He's competed in the sports of boxing, kickboxing, and MMA in his long and illustrious career.

Their father died of pancreatic cancer in 2005. Unfortunately, Hunt's brother John committed suicide in December 2014. As noted in Hunt's interview, his brother Steve was afflicted with schizophrenia and was living with their sister Victoria as of 2015.

Mark Hunt released his autobiography 'Born to Fight' a few years ago, in which he opened up about his courageous journey from surviving childhood abuse to becoming the fight icon he is. On that note, in a Facebook post he made last month, 'Hunto' revisited his childhood and criticized his father.

Hunt's post read as follows:

"Even after years and years of counseling how the f**k do I still get nitemares about my peice of s**t father how many times do I need to kill u filthy motherf***er and all I hear at 2am is the blower playing Valorant now that makes me smile se malo blower"

Check out the post below:

Mark Hunt is set to return to the boxing ring in 2022

Having earned widespread praise for bravery as a survivor of childhood abuse and for his fighting skills, Mark Hunt is regarded as a bona fide combat sports legend. Hunt resides with his children and his wife Julie in Australia. 'The Super Samoan' last competed in a boxing match back in 2020.

The former UFC star doesn't have any MMA bouts lined up in the immediate future. Nevertheless, he is expected to return to the boxing ring this year. Hunt is scheduled to box Sonny Bill Williams at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, on November 5th.

