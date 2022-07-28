"A slap on these fighters" - Mark Hunt says fans were right to attack "bald idiot" Dana White for giving away $250K to NELK Boys

Mark Hunt put UFC president Dana White on blast for giving away $250,000 to NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard. The former UFC heavyweight knockout artist described White's generosity towards the YouTubers as "a slap on these fighters," claiming that $250,000 is more than what some of the champions competing in the promotion earn.

He also claimed that the money White gifted to the NELK Boys was made by the fighters, who shed blood, sweat, and tears for the promotion. During a recent interaction with The AllStar, Hunt yet again reiterated his dislike towards the UFC supremo and hailed fans for calling out White over the fighter-pay situation in the promotion.

John Hyon Ko @JHKMMA



Full Interview MMA legend Mark Hunt reacts to Dana White gifting $250K to a member of the Nelk Boys. He had some choice words.Full Interview theallstar.io/fine-dining-wi… MMA legend Mark Hunt reacts to Dana White gifting $250K to a member of the Nelk Boys. He had some choice words. Full Interview theallstar.io/fine-dining-wi… https://t.co/ybboSK85ge

He said:

"That's just a slap on these fighters, you know, that's what it says because these fighters are probably living on ten thousand dollars, can't get sponsors and that bald idiot goes and gives that guy, that youtuber 250 thousand dollars. That's more than probably the heavyweights, probably more than some of the champions get... That's disgusting and they're the number one in the world. They should be, you know, how to hire a guy but they're not and you got idiots like Dana White giving away 250 thousand dollars. This is the money from the fighters, that's fighters made, they stole..."

Watch the interview below:

Dana White responds to criticism over $250K gift to NELK Boys

Dana White slammed fans for criticizing him over his $250,000 gift to the NELK Boys. White said he paid the money from his own funds and it doesn't have anything to do with the UFC or the fighter pay situation in the promotion. White also blamed MMA media for the backlash he's recently faced in connection with the incident.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



on gifting Kyle from the Nelk Boys $250,000 for his birthday "ALL THESE PEOPLE ON THE INTERNET GO FUCK YOURSELVES & I'LL SPEND MY MONEY HOWEVER THE FUCK I WANT" @danawhite on gifting Kyle from the Nelk Boys $250,000 for his birthday #PMSLive "ALL THESE PEOPLE ON THE INTERNET GO FUCK YOURSELVES & I'LL SPEND MY MONEY HOWEVER THE FUCK I WANT"@danawhite on gifting Kyle from the Nelk Boys $250,000 for his birthday #PMSLive https://t.co/a0dF1sRGrW

The UFC frontman claimed that Kyle and the Nelk Boys have helped him a lot in the past and never asked for anything in return. White said that in reality, he owes them much more than the $250,000 he gifted them. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 53-year-old said:

"Let me set this record straight: First of all, all these people on the internet, go f*** yourself. I spend my money however the f*** I want to spend my money. Mind your own f****** business, No. 1. No. 2, if you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done as far as Howler Head and a lot of other things that they’ve done, those kids have never asked me for anything, ever. Never asked me for anything, and they couldn’t be better people; Kyle has done so many things for me, and believe me, the $250,000 that I have him for his birthday does not cover the amount of things that that kid has done for me."

Watch the full episode with White below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far