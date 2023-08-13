Mark Zuckerberg blasts Elon Musk for not taking cage match seriously: “Asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead”

Mark Zuckerberg seems to have had enough of Elon Musk delaying their fight and has claimed to be moving on from his feud with the Tesla CEO.

The potential mega-fight between two of the richest tech moguls in the world has been the talk of the internet for months now. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to fight each other from a debate that sparked off on Twitter. Since then, there have been a lot of announcements regarding the fight from both parties. However, Zuckerberg made an interesting announcement:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Take a look at the post from The Mac Life:

The statement comes just days after Elon Musk's announcement stating that the venue for their fight will be an 'epic' location. He also stated that he met with the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture to finalize the venue.

Mark Zuckerberg still plans to fight but on a card under the UFC or ONE Championship

Mark Zuckerberg does not plan on letting all of his training go to waste. The META Founder, Chairman, and CEO has participated in and won local Jiu-Jitsu tournaments but now he plans to fight officially. He has been sharing fight related updates on the newly launched Threads app, the direct rival to X, formerly called Twitter. Here's what he had to say:

"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

He added:

"When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

Take a look at the post:

Mark Zuckerberg wants to put a spotlight on elite athletes of the sport and he does not want the event to be about him. Which is why he will look to fight on a card for an MMA organization.