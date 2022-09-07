"It takes a lot of b*lls" - Michael Bisping all praise for Mark Zuckerberg training MMA, says it will "do wonders for the sport"  

Michael Bisping was on hand to give Mark Zuckerberg praise for training in MMA during the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast. This comes after footage recently emerged of the Facebook founder sparring at a gym.

Along with his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he talked about MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the sparring footage has thrust Zuckerberg into the world of martial arts and he is momentarily one of its main focuses.

'The Count' admitted that as much as he wanted to trash-talk Zuckerberg for training in MMA, he could not bring himself to do so. Instead, he felt that he needed to give Zuckerberg praise:

"Fair play to this guy, he's not bad, he's clearly been putting in the work. It takes a lot of b*lls for somebody in his position to get into something new like this. 'Cause you know, it's going to be riddled with criticism."

Watch the video below from 46:30:

Michael Bisping thinks that the sport could be transformed with someone like Zuckerberg showing their training in MMA:

"Seeing somebody like Mark Zuckerberg training MMA, speaking it up, is only going to do wonders for the sport because I always say, martial arts is such a fantastic backdrop for any young child to get involved in."

Khamzat Chimaev will have to be "special" to beat Nate Diaz, says Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping has gone against the grain by claiming that the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev will be a war. Bisping feel that to beat the Stockton star, Chimaev will have to put on a special performance.

'The Count' released a breakdown video for the fight on his YouTube channel, where he went through the list of opponents of Diaz's career. He highlighted that although Diaz may have quite a few losses in his career, they have come against former MMA champions such as Rafael dos Anjos, Benson Henderson and Josh Thomson:

"All those people that I just mentioned, that have beaten Diaz, they're all champions. They're all top of the food chain. If you're gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special. You can't be some average guy, some average Joe."

Watch the video below from 4:00:

Michael Bisping has given an alternative opinion to many on how this fight will go. Is Nate Diaz's potential last fight going to be a war, or a one-sided massacre? Fans will find out on Saturday night.

Edited by Aziel Karthak