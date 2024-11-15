Mark Zuckerberg shares four-word reaction as Dana White plans to "take BJJ to a whole other level"

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a four-word reaction after Dana White disclosed his plans to invest more in BJJ. He expressed his excitement for what could be a surge in popularity for the sport, considering it will now have a bigger platform.

The UFC CEO uploaded a video to his social media yesterday, where he announced the signing of decorated BJJ specialist Mikey Musumeci, who will be taking on Felipe Machado on a Fight Pass event on Dec. 5. In the caption, White mentioned that his goal is to raise the bar of BJJ and believes signing one of the top BJJ specialists in Musumeci will help them do so:

"Boom! We are about to take BJJ to a whole new level. @mikeymusumeci"

The Meta chairman, who also happens to train in Jiu Jitsu, appeared to be thrilled with the promotion's new BJJ signing. Zuckerberg took to the comment section to express his excitement for the signing and White's plans to expand the reach and grow the popularity of BJJ:

"This is so awesome [fire emoji]"

Check out Mark Zuckerberg's comment on Dana White's Instagram post below:

Zuckerberg's comment regarding White's announcement [Image courtesy: @danawhite - Instagram]

Dana White plans to announce more BJJ signings

In addition to announcing the signing of Mikey Musumeci, Dana White confirmed that he won't be the only BJJ signing to the promotion.

During the aforementioned post, White heaped praise on Musumeci for his BJJ accolades and announced that there will be plenty more additions in the coming months:

"I've been working on developing the best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program in the world...If you don't know, Mikey [Musumeci] is considered by many to be the best BJJ player in the world and he is a multiple time world champion and unbeaten over the past 8 years at 135 pounds. This will be the first of many we will sign over the coming months."

Check out the official poster for Mikey Musumeci vs. Felipe Machado below:

Expand Tweet

