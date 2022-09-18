"I don't shy away from any fight" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera gives cageside reaction to Cory Sandhagen's post-win call-out at UFC Vegas 60

Cory Sandhagen called out Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili after an impressive stoppage win over Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60. Vera, who was present cage-side, immediately responded by accepting Sandhangen's callout.

'Chito' has his eyes set on a title shot and is seemingly willing to take on anyone to reach his goal. While Vera is ready to take on 'Sandman', he will ultimately abide by the UFC's wishes. The 29-year-old said during an interview at UFC Vegas 60:

"Well, if he want it, he can get it. I [don't] shy away from any fight, I'm a fighter. I fight anybody, I want to be a world champion. If I want to get there and get the belt, I don't run away from no one. He want it, I can get it. Or, I don't know, whatever the f*** the UFC wants. I'm ready to go right now."

Watch Vera's response to Sandhagen's callout below:

UFC



@ChitoVeraUFC responds to @CorySandhagen's call out #UFCVegas60 "If he wants it, he can get it."@ChitoVeraUFC responds to @CorySandhagen's call out "If he wants it, he can get it."@ChitoVeraUFC responds to @CorySandhagen's call out 👀 #UFCVegas60 https://t.co/1j7h4luDeg

Cory Sandhagen doesn't have a preference between Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili

'Sandman' was on a two-fight skid going into the UFC Vegas 60 headliner clash against Song Yadong. After dropping a closely contested split-decision against T.J. Dillashaw, Sandhagen was outworked in an interim title fight against Petr Yan that he accepted on three weeks' notice.

However, Cory Sandhagen bounced back in impressive fashion on Saturday night with a stoppage win over Yadong. While the Chinese standout started strong, 'Sandman' cut him open with a vicious elbow in round two.

Despite his best efforts, Yadong's output visibly lessened as the cut hampered his vision. The cage-side doctor keenly watched the cut between rounds and had seen enough by the end of the fourth to call a stop to the contest.

Currently ranked number four on the bantamweight ladder, Sandhangen called out number three-ranked Merab Dvalishvili and number five-ranked Marlon Vera during the post-fight presser. Asked about his preference of opponents, the 30-year-old said:

“No, not really. I think as a martial artist, I try not to have many opinions about anything. I live in a way where I just more or less try to go with the flow and that life gives me opportunities, and I take them. 'Chito' and Merab are the obvious names. Both of them pose very different challenges, two completely opposite fighters almost. I don’t really care, man. Give me one of them for Christmas.”

Watch Cory Sandhagen's appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

