"I think I can finish him" - Marlon Vera confident his style will outclass Rob Font

Marlon Vera is confident about securing a stoppage victory in his upcoming fight against fellow bantamweight elite Rob Font. Vera currently holds the No.8 spot, whereas Font stands at No.5 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Vera previewed his fight against Font and suggested that he’s truly confident about their stylistic matchup. Expounding upon the kind of fight that the MMA community can look forward to when he faces Font inside the octagon, Vera stated:

“They will expect a really fun fight, you know. If he comes forward, we’ll meet in the middle. And if he decides to go for a walk, I’m gonna find him. And, you know, I think I’m gonna put on an exciting performance, and I’m gonna do everything to win this fight.”

Iole then chimed in and asked whether ‘Chito’ thinks that he can finish Font based on their respective fighting styles. Vera replied by indicating that his style will outshine that of Font in their fight. Vera said:

“I think I can finish him.”

Watch Marlon Vera’s conversation with Kevin Iole in the video below:

Marlon Vera and Rob Font's underrated durability

Marlon Vera is scheduled to face Rob Font in a five-round bantamweight bout, which will headline the UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Vera fight card on April 30. A win over Rob Font could catapult Marlon Vera into the top five of the UFC 135-pound division.

On that note, a stoppage win for Vera could provide a more significant impetus for him as he moves forward in his quest to earn a UFC bantamweight title shot. That being said, neither ‘Chito’ nor Font are easy to finish.

Vera has never suffered a stoppage loss in his 26-fight MMA career thus far. He boasts a record of 18 wins, seven losses, and one draw. All his losses have come via decision. Meanwhile, Font has been stopped just once in his 24-fight career, losing to Pedro Munhoz via submission back in 2017. Font’s MMA record stands at 19 wins and five losses, of which four have come via decision.

Needless to say, both Vera’s and Font’s underappreciated durability will make it difficult for them to earn a finish against one another in the upcoming Fight Night on Saturday, April 30. The consensus is that their durability, coupled with their brilliant striking and well-rounded MMA arsenal, would surely make for an exciting stylistic clash.

