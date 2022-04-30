"Tomorrow I give every ounce of me in that fu****g cage" - A fired-up Marlon Vera sends message to his fans

Marlon Vera, the No.8-ranked UFC bantamweight, is set to headline this weekend's UFC Vegas 53 card when he takes on the No.5-ranked Rob Font in what is anticipated to be an entertaining contest from start to finish.

'Chito' Vera is not shy when it come to showing his emotions inside the cage, as witnessed when he flipped off Frankie Edgar after finishing him in a devastating fashion. Unsurprisingly, he brings this aura everywhere he goes, including Twitter.

After successfully making the 136 lbs limit, something his opponent could not do, Marlon Vera was fired-up when he took to Twitter:

"I live my life around been the best I can possible be I have an extraordinary team around me. Tomorrow I give every ounce of me in that f****** cage."

Marlon Vera began his UFC career back in 2014 at the age of 21 when he lost his debut to Marco Beltran at UFC 180. Not many believed he would be in the position he is in today. Still, the Ecuadorian has defied all odds by winning 12 of his last 17 fights. His last three wins were over Sean O'Malley, Davey Grant, and Frankie Edgar.

Vera's last fight against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was arguably his breakout performance, finishing him with a violent front kick to the face on the main card of UFC 268, one of the biggest shows of 2021.

Saturday night will be another chance for 'Chito' to climb the rankings as the 29-year-old is one or two solid wins away from demanding a fair bantamweight title shot.

"I think losing like that, it almost kills me on the inside" - Marlon Vera reflects on lose to Jose Aldo

Everything looks good for the No.8-ranked UFC bantamweight Marlon 'Chito' Vera as he heads into his first-ever UFC main event scheduled to take place this coming Saturday.

Ahead of his highly anticipated bout, Vera was asked during the media day scrum whether he could attribute his 2-fight win streak to anything in particular, to which he responded by saying:

"I think losing like that, it's almost like it kills me on the inside because I know how close I was to finishing him, I know how tired he was."

Marlon Vera went on to say that he understands that he lost the fight due to his mistakes. He also said that it made him "angry," leading him to stay more focused.

Watch Marlon 'Chito' Vera's full interview here:

A win on Saturday night for either contender will no doubt put their names amongst the top of the division.

Edited by Allan Mathew