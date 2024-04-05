Marlon Vera shares one-word reaction after rapper J. Cole drops 'Might Delete Later' album

Marlon Vera appears to be a big fan of American rapper J. Cole.

In a move that surprised many in the entertainment industry, Cole released his latest album, 'Might Delete Later,' on April 5. The album is the rapper's first since 2021 and marks his return to original music after attempting to kickstart a professional basketball career.

Of the thousands of rap fans reacting on social media, Vera provided his support for Cole on Instagram. The recent bantamweight title challenger commented beneath the record producer's post, writing:

"Yesssssir"

Marlon Vera's reaction to J. Cole's album release [via @realcoleworld on Instagram]

The post was the first one on the @realcoleworld Instagram page created by the rapper's team, separate from Cole's personal channel. Despite its low activity, the account already has 8.7 million followers.

Vera, 31, last competed in the main event of UFC 299 for the UFC bantamweight title, losing a dominant decision to champion Sean O'Malley. The loss dropped Vera to 23-9 as a professional and no. 5 in the promotional rankings at 135 pounds.

Since losing his first undisputed championship fight, Vera has taken time out to spend with his family and focus on his training.

Who is Marlon Vera going to fight next?

After losing two of his last three outings, Marlon Vera has seemingly lost a majority of the momentum he gained as a rising bantamweight contender. However, with him still being one of the biggest stars of the division, the Ecuadorian figures to have a big fight in his next outing.

Appearing on The MMA Hour just days after his recent loss, Vera pitched his own idea of facing Petr Yan next. Yan also competed on UFC 299, snapping a three-fight losing streak with a decision win over Song Yadong.

Yan accepted the proposed matchup in a recent interview, claiming he would confidently win the hypothetical fight. However, he also noted his desire to enter 'rematch season' and avenge his losses to Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Vera noted that he is targeting a return in November and wants to fight in Madison Square Garden at the end of 2024.

Poll : Whose diss was better? J. Cole Kendrick Lamar 0 votes View Discussion