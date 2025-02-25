Marlon Vera shares three-word reaction to Joe Rogan expressing worry over a clip of an AI robot seemingly getting aggressive

Joe Rogan has been known to weigh in on a wide-ranging variety of issues, generally on his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently shared a clip of an AI Robot appearing to get aggressive with spectators at an event in China.

Ad

He posted the video to his Instagram, captioning the post:

"An AI robot got aggressive with spectators in China. The way it did it was eerily human. I don’t like this at all."

No.6-ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera jumped in the comments with a brief response, comparing the incident to the Netflix show Black Mirror:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Black mirror s**t"

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post and a screenshot of Marlon Vera's response below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Marlon Vera's response

The usage of robots has become more prevalent in recent years, with many expressing caution about their advancement. While it is unclear what the AI robot was attempting to do or if they were truly attacking spectators, the event's security quickly restrained the robot. Rogan is among those who expressed caution regarding the video. However, others have claimed that the robot simply tripped.

Ad

Elon Musk supports Joe Rogan's guest's thoughts on his Twitter purchase

Joe Rogan recently hosted Gad Saad on episode #2263 of JRE. The Canadian marketing professor at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University claimed that buying Twitter was the most important thing that Elon Musk has ever done, stating:

"Literally within a few days, maybe even the same day of it being announced that he was buying it, I had put out a clip on my channel where I said of all things that Elon Musk has ever done or will ever do, none will ever count as much as him having bought Twitter."

Ad

Musk responded to the comments by tweeting:

"Making life multiplanetary to maximize the lifespan of consciousness will matter most. But maybe that would not have happened without buying Twitter."

Check out Gad Saad's comments and Elon Musk's response below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Musk purchased Twitter for a whopping $44 billion back in 2022 and changed the name to X soon after. The current value is unknown as he has made the company private. However, it has been reported that it is nowhere near what he paid for it. Despite the reported financial loss, it is hard to argue with the importance of his purchase from a personal and professional standpoint.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.