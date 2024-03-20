Marlon Vera shares two-word reaction to his face healing up fast since fight against Sean O'Malley

The main event of UFC 299 saw Sean O'Malley soundly defeating Marlon Vera by unanimous decision. The 135-pound champion retained his belt, with the judges ruling the bout 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 in his favor.

At the end of the fight, 'Chito' wore all of the damage and then some, as his face appeared to be badly bruised and battered. O'Malley, on the other hand, was almost spotless and didn't look like he had just been through a five-round fight.

Less then 10 days have passed since the fight night, and shockingly, Marlon Vera appears to have healed almost completely. In a recent post on Instagram, ESPN MMA posted a side-by-side comparison of Vera's face from the aftermath of the fight, and his face a few days later.

The post was uploaded alongside the caption, which read:

"Chito’s face less than 10 days since his fight against O’Malley 🤯 He healed up FAST (📸 @chitoveraufc)"

'Chito' took to the comments section to respond to the post. He wrote:

"Feeling cute."

Despite the crushing defeat, Vera appears to be in good spirits, and remains motivated towards his pursuit of a world title. Given his recent run of form, however, it's unclear when or even if he will ever have a chance to fight for the belt again.

Sean O'Malley says he knows things that would make people "change their minds" about Marlon Vera

Speaking on a recent episode of the TimboSugaShow, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley had some choice words for long-time rival, Marlon Vera.

A large part of Vera's social media activity has to do with his family, and a big part of the narrative behind his career so far is that he is prepared to do whatever it takes to support his family.

Sean O'Malley disputed that image and reputation, as he took to the mic and said:

"I don't get it, I don't get the whole 'Chito' thing. Everyone seems to live this dude [Vera]. That motherf**ker is a fake a** b***h. 'Chito' sucks. I know s**t that people don't know that would change their minds on him. I'm not going to go out there and post it."

