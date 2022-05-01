"I would love to kick his a**" - Marlon Vera promises a different result in potential Jose Aldo rematch

Marlon Vera had a spectacular performance against fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in the main event of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 53. Despite being hit with 271 significant strikes, 'Chito' stayed composed and dismantled his 34-year-old opponent over five rounds. He walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Vera now finds himself on a three-fight win streak, with two of those victories coming against ranked opponents. With his win over Rob Font, 'Chito' has emerged as a legitimate title contender with the potential to beat anyone in the division.

During his post-fight media interview, the Ecuadorian was asked about avenging his loss to Jose Aldo. He had this to say about rematching the legendary Brazilian:

"I would love to fight Aldo again. Especially in a five-rounder because he declined a five-rounder last December. I would love to kick his a**. If we get to match again, I will finish him. I can guarantee you that."

Aldo and Vera first fought back in December 2020. 'Junior' was then on a three-fight skid but bounced back with a unanimous decision win against 'Chito.' Both fighters have won their last three bouts.

Watch Marlon Vera discuss a potential rematch with Jose Aldo below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"I will finish him. I can guarantee you that."



| Full video: Marlon Vera (@ChitoVeraUFC) wants to rematch Jose Aldo and promises a different result."I will finish him. I can guarantee you that." #UFCVegas53 | Full video: bit.ly/3LwWZTt Marlon Vera (@ChitoVeraUFC) wants to rematch Jose Aldo and promises a different result."I will finish him. I can guarantee you that."#UFCVegas53 | Full video: bit.ly/3LwWZTt https://t.co/kjoaX0QrAV

Although the rematch would make sense, Aldo may not be interested. At 35 years old, 'Junior' seems to be pushing for a title shot instead of risking a fight with nothing on the line.

While the bantamweight division is stacked with contenders, the Brazilian has an argument for getting the next title shot. Meanwhile, 'Chito' will be waiting for his opportunity to win another fight and throw his name into the conversation.

Marlon Vera believes "big weight cuts is equal to cheating"

One of the factors going into the UFC Vegas 53 main event was Font missing weight by two pounds. Vera chose to go through with the fight and take 20% of his opponent's purse. During the post-fight media interview, 'Chito' had this to say about fighters missing weight:

"Some 135ers should fight at 145. Seems like they don't have the balls to do it. They know how to cut the weight, and I don't have a problem about it, but I do believe big weight cuts is equal to cheating."

As MMA continues to evolve, weight cutting has become a touchy subject. Fighters are draining their bodies in the hopes of getting a strength advantage over their opponents on fight night. Hopefully, the UFC can find a healthier solution to what is clearly a problem.

Watch the post-fight media interview with Marlon Vera below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak