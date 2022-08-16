"If he skips the line, that wouldn't bother me" - Marlon Vera weighs in on Henry Cejudo fighting for title in octagon return

Marlon Vera has given his take on whether former champion Henry Cejudo will receive an immediate title opportunity upon his return to the octagon.

In a new episode of The MMA Hour, Vera claimed that Cejudo receiving a title shot wouldn't worry him, considering the latter's accomplishments thus far.

"He can get it. Since he's a former champ, never lost the belt. He just retired. Maybe, because you said he's scared, who knows? But, if he comes back and skips the line, that wouldn't bother me. Really, like why would that bother me?"

Cejudo last fought inside the octagon defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He announced his retirement after the win, but re-entered the USADA testing pool back in April, aiming to return to the UFC soon.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Henry Cejudo has been re-added to the USADA testing pool and has submitted two samples thus far in Q2 of 2022 according to the USADA Athlete Test History. Henry Cejudo has been re-added to the USADA testing pool and has submitted two samples thus far in Q2 of 2022 according to the USADA Athlete Test History.

'Triple C' is a former two-division champion having won the title in both the bantamweight and flyweight divisions. The former Olympic gold medalist even challenged rising bantamweight Sean O'Malley after his fight at UFC 276, with the two exchanging words on Twitter on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Vera's TKO win on Saturday against Dominick Cruz puts him closer to title contention. The Ecuadorian is on an impressive four-fight win streak.

"This is not the Disney channel" - Marlon Vera slams fighters for complaining about other fighters

Marlon Vera also took a shot at fighters complaining after not receiving their preferred opponents in the UFC. In the same interview, Vera added that in MMA, there is no room to complain when it comes to booking fights in the UFC.

"They're like 'Oh, you're retired, oh you're fine.' These are f***** fools. I'm like what the f***. This is f****** fighting, boys. This ain't f****** Disney channel. You just call Dana and he will tell you the truth. It's like, I'm next? Yes or no. Don't go b**** online crying."

The bantamweight division currently boasts some of the best names in the sport, with high-profile matches lined up in the coming months. One of them includes former champion Petr Yan square off against Sean O'Malley in a huge clash at UFC 280 in October.

Cejudo's return to the division will certainly spice things up with the former champion aiming to do the unthinkable and reclaim the title he never really lost more than two years ago.

Edited by C. Naik