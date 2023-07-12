Martin Nguyen bares what Shamil Gasanov has to watch out for against Garry Tonon

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen believes Shamil Gasanov has to be very careful when stepping inside the ring with BJJ specialist ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.

Gasanov will look to keep his impressive undefeated streak alive this Friday night when he meets submission sensation Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. Emanating from Bangkok’s "Mecca of Muay Thai" Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, fans will be treated to another stacked night of action with potential ONE world title implications on the line.

Tonon, who currently sits as the No. 2 ranked featherweight contender, looks to secure himself another shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold with a win over the dangerous Dagestani wrestling product.

Sharing his thoughts on the highly anticipated grappler’s delight, ONE legend Martin Nguyen offered some words of warning to Gasanov who will be stepping into the lion’s den with one of the most decorated BJJ practitioners in the world:

“He’s come from a complete grappling and jiu-jitsu background, and the leg locks are a huge factor, not only just the normal chokes and arm locks and all that. So it’s something that he’s got to watch out for.”

Shamil Gasanov goes into the contest with an impressive 13-0 record, including a first-round submission against former top-five-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong in January. If ‘The Cobra’ can earn a big win over Garry Tonon, he could very well jump the line and solidify his own ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

