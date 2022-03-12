Martin Nguyen challenges Christian Lee to submission grappling match at ONE X 

Everyone wants in on ONE X, including former featherweight king Martin Nguyen, who plans to make a swift return to the ONE Championship fold. No – it’s not in a mixed martial arts bout.

After bringing his two-match skid to an end against promotional newcomer Kirill Gorobets at ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11, the Australian-Vietnamese fighter proceeded to call out long-time foe Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee for a trilogy bout at ONE X.

Martin Nguyen told Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson:

“If Christian wants to stay relevant… I know he’s not going to come down to featherweight to fight me… let’s do a grappling match at ONE X, man. Let’s do it. I’m sure he wants to get that one back. I choked him out the first time we fought. I’m sure he wants to get that one back. Let’s make that happen.”

Martin Nguyen first went to war against the Singaporean-American phenom at ONE: Heroes Of The World in August 2016. The match took place before both superstars decorated their trophy cabinets with ONE gold.

‘The Situ-Asian’ dominated the featherweight bout from the opening bell and eventually took home the victory courtesy of a guillotine choke at 4:30 of the opening frame.

In the rematch, Nguyen narrowly outpointed the United MMA and Evolve MMA product to claim the ONE featherweight world title.

A trilogy bout between the pair would certainly live up to expectation should the promotion or ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong cater to Martin Nguyen’s request.

ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year showpiece set for Saturday, March 26, definitely seems like the perfect setting for them to meet for the third time in the Circle.

Martin Nguyen secures 10th career knockout at ONE: Lights Out

The Australian-Vietnamese athlete found himself in unfamiliar territory leading up to his featherweight showdown against debutant Kirill Gorobets.

The Sanford MMA star was on the back of two consecutive defeats and was looking to prove why he is still one of the most fearsome athletes in the promotion’s 70.3kg division.

He shook it off with ease, though, dominating the Ukrainian martial artist in the first two frames before taking him out with a barrage of strikes to secure his 14th career win.

It was a classic performance from the former division king. The win should be a huge morale booster for the former division king, who aims to make another run to the top in the future.

Edited by Harvey Leonard