"Not Happy Gilmore style" - Martin Nguyen shows off golf skills

ONE Championship featherweight contender Martin Nguyen is an elite athlete inside and outside the cage. It looks like Nguyen can do more than fight in sports. He showed off his golfing skills on a night out at Top Golf and told his fans in a post on his Instagram account.

See the post below:

"Stick to fighting @topgolf? Always good catching up with my guy @connor__henderson whenever we’re up north. Who would’ve thought I’d actual could hit a golf ball (not happy Gilmore style) 😅 #naturalathlete"

Martin Nguyen being the competitor he is, even took the time to learn how to play golf in his downtime. Maybe there is a career for him outside of just punching people in the face for a living.

Martin Nguyen fractures his right hand but still puts in the work

Martin Nguyen suffered a fractured right hand after his knockout win over Kiril Gorobets. Even with the injury, he has been working to stay in shape and stay sharp. Nguyen knows that he can't take any time off if he wants to get back in there to compete for a chance to fight for the featherweight championship again.

"Fractured Right hand 🤚 No problems. Still have to make do and work with what you got. Day 2 back on the grind."

Nguyen has taken some tough losses recently, but the one that stings the most is the loss he took to featherweight champion Thanh Le. The championship was at his fingertips. He was so close that he could taste it, and then he got finished as most do against Le. But you have to give him credit as he was able to hang in there for more than half of the entire fight, which is an accomplishment in itself.

Nguyen has always been an exciting fighter to watch for all ONE Championship fans. Whether he wins or loses, he is there to put on a show. The fans are chomping at the bit to see him back in action real soon.

Edited by Phil Dillon