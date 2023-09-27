Martin Nguyen picks Stamp Fairtex to beat Ham Seo Hee but says it won’t be easy against a ‘very game opponent’

The whole world will be watching this Friday night when the historic ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video rolls around.

There are some massive fights on this absolutely stacked card, but none more significant than the main event.

In the main event, former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and current no.1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand takes on no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

One man who will be watching all the way from Australia is former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nguyen shared his thoughts on this colossal Stamp vs. Ham matchup.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Stamp is a strong [fighter] and Ham is a very strong, very game opponent. And so that fight is going to be fireworks for sure.”

When pressed for a prediction, Nguyen kept it simple and sided with his close friend and longtime fellow ONE Championship athlete.

Nguyen added:

“Stamp’s my girl, so I can’t go against her, but Ham is not an easy opponent for her.”

ONE Fight Night 14 also features a battle for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title between fierce rivals Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan, a showdown between reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, as well as a special rules striking match between strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan and Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.