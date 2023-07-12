Martin Nguyen predicts the winner of Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen sees things going Garry Tonon’s way when ‘The Lion Killer’ returns for a clash with undefeated Russian standout Shamil Gasanov.

This Friday night, ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. Scheduled to be headlined by a highly anticipated showdown between ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek and knockout artist Tagir Khalilov, fans will first be treated to a can’t-miss war that is sure to be contested on the canvas.

Shamil Gasanov will attempt to secure himself a potential ONE world title opportunity and move to 14-0 when he squares off with one-time featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon.

Ahead of their matchup inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE legend Martin Nguyen shared his prediction for the bout, suggesting that if things go to the ground, ‘The Lion Killer’ will likely have his hand raised:

“If it does hit the ground, Garry Tonon would take that one,” Nguyen told ONE Championship.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Can Garry Tonon bring a win back to when he faces Shamil Gasanov on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo?



| Jul 14 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries IYKYKCan Garry Tonon bring a win back towhen he faces Shamil Gasanov on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight12 | Jul 14 at 8PM ETWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries IYKYK 😬 Can Garry Tonon bring a win back to 🇺🇸 when he faces Shamil Gasanov on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo?#ONEFightNight12 | Jul 14 at 8PM ET🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries https://t.co/CWWguyolZQ

Gasanov enters the bout with 13-straight wins, including an impressive first-round finish against former top-five featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong in his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3. Over the years, ‘The Cobra’ has faced some tough competition, but none more decorated than Garry Tonon.

‘The Lion Killer’ boats an impressive 7-1 record inside the circle with an impressive 86% finish rate. His lone loss came against then-ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le in March 2022. Bouncing back with a first-round submission against Johnny Nunez in January, Tonon will look to use Shamil Gasanov as a stepping stone back to a featherweight title fight.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes