Marvin Vettori accepts Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov's callout to set up explosive middleweight clash

Marvin Vettori is open to taking on Shara Magomedov next. Magomedov has previously called out the former title challenger, and 'The Italian Dream' has now signed off on the matchup.

Vettori wrote on X:

"Shara i accept the offer"

If this fight materializes, it would be a huge step-up in competition for the one-eyed 'Shara Bullet', who is currently unranked. He is coming off a lackluster decision loss to Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia, the first defeat of his MMA career. Meanwhile, Vettori, who is ranked No.10 in the middleweight division, is on a two-fight skid, coming up short against Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze.

Magomedov previously expressed interest in a potential fight with Vettori during an interview over two years ago, when the latter was further up the rankings.

Marvin Vettori also called for a trilogy bout with Roman Dolidze

Marvin Vettori was left frustrated after finding himself on the wrong end of the judges' scorecards in his rematch with Roman Dolidze. 'The Italian Dream' has since expressed his intention of running it back with the Georgian for a third time.

In the aftermath of their rematch, the 31-year-old also took issue with referee Herb Dean not taking action following an eye-poke foul committed by Dolidze during the fight:

"Also Herb Dean I also told you in the changing room about eye pokes."

The two European middleweights first locked horns at UFC 286 back in 2023, wherein Vettori secured a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. Their recent rematch was a five-rounder, with Dolidze winning four rounds to one across the board.

Vettori now wants a trilogy fight against Dolidze but acknowledged that there's little fan interest in the matchup. He wrote on X:

"I guess well need a trilogy. The most nonsense trilogy I agree with you bastards lol. But at this point it has to happen."

