"There's gonna be a third fight" - Marvin Vettori confident Israel Adesanya trilogy will happen

The enmity between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya is far from over. Vettori and Adesanya have met twice in the UFC.

During their first outing back in 2018, 'The Last Stylebender' scored a split decision victory over the Italian. However, Vettori claimed that the fight was scored incorrectly, claiming that the win belonged to him.

They crossed paths for the second time at UFC 263 with Adesanya's middleweight title on the line. The Kiwi successfully retained his belt and defeated 'The Italian Dream' via a unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, Vettori seemed confident that he would lock horns with the current middleweight champ for a trilogy bout. 'The Italian Dream' claimed that he is determined to win the middleweight belt 'at one point' in his career.

Sharing his opinion on a potential third fight against 'The Last Stylebender', Vettori said:

"I know I am gonna face him again. I know for sure there's gonna be a third fight for sure. Unless it's gonna run forever but either way, like I am gonna be champion at one point."

You can check out Marvin Vettori's full interview with Brendan Schaub below:

The 28-year-old fighter's last outing was against Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori. Vettori scored a win over 'Borrachinha' via a unanimous decision. He currently holds a pro record of 18 wins and 5 losses.

'The Italian Dream' is set to face Robert Whittaker in a high-profile middleweight matchup at the UFC Fight Night event on September 4 at Accor Arena in Paris.

Marvin Vettori gives his opinion on Israel Adesanya's latest fight at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya faced Jared Cannonier for his sixth title defense in the main event of UFC 276. 'The Last Stylebender' successfully retained his title via a unanimous decision win over Cannonier. The middleweight champion took a lot of flak from fans who claimed the fight was uneventful and devoid of action.

In a recent tweet, Marvin Vettori termed the fight as "boring." He also stated that the division is in need of a new champ and did not shy away from claiming himself as the rightful owner of the middleweight belt.

'The Italian Dream' wrote:

"Reality is this s**t was so boring people walked off the arena after 3 rounds. The division needs a new champ and it’s gonna happen very soon. 9 weeks from today we’re making a statement. Italy will have his first UFC champion soon. #theitaliandream"

You can check out Vettori's tweet below:

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori

The division needs a new champ and it’s gonna happen very soon.

9 weeks from today we’re making a statement.

Italy will have his first UFC champion soon.

#theitaliandream Reality is this shit was so boring people walked off the arena after 3 rounds.The division needs a new champ and it’s gonna happen very soon.9 weeks from today we’re making a statement.Italy will have his first UFC champion soon. Reality is this shit was so boring people walked off the arena after 3 rounds.The division needs a new champ and it’s gonna happen very soon.9 weeks from today we’re making a statement.Italy will have his first UFC champion soon.#theitaliandream

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far