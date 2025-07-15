Marvin Vettori issues ice-cold preview for Brendan Allen fight at UFC 318: "He’s just unlikable"

Marvin Vettori recently opened up about his upcoming fight with Brendan Allen at UFC 318. Vettori targeted Allen with harsh words and promised to teach him a lesson.

Vettori and Allen are ready to settle their differences inside the cage in the prelims of UFC 318, which will take place in front of the American's home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The two were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC Vegas 90 last year. However, the former title challenger pulled out of the fight due to an injury, resulting in bad blood between the two.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Vettori slammed Allen, saying:

''It’s a long story. But I’m gonna tell you this, just by the look of his face, I don’t like [Allen]. Doesn’t take much. Fu*k man, this guy, he’s just unlikable. But I mean there is reason but I don’t want to say it here… The way he carries himself, he’s just a whiny little guy… It’s not gonna go the distance, I’m just gonna tell you that. I’m gonna go all out, it’s gonna be like now or never, it’s gonna be kill or die… I’m looking to run through him, completely fu*king dismantle this guy.''

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments below (0:29):

Notably, after their fight didn't materialize, Vettori and Allen confronted each other in August last year and got into a furious argument at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

As for the MMA scene, both middleweights are on a two-fight losing skid. Vettori lost the Roman Dolidze rematch earlier this year after a unanimous decision defeat against Jared Cannonier in 2023. Meanwhile, Allen went the distance in his last two UFC outings against Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov, losing both via unanimous decision.

Brendan Allen vows to defeat Marvin Vettori at UFC 318

No. 11-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen recently spoke to TMZ Sports and discussed his bout with Marvin Vettori, which was rescheduled for UFC 318 this weekend.

'All In' said:

''That's probably what I'm most excited for is just to get back in there and write the wrongs, rewrite them, like show that it's just bad nights...now I need to go out there and show it. And if I go out there and finish [Vettori] in a great fashion, then everything's rewritten...I want to beat him everywhere, man. The goal is to beat him everywhere.''

Check out Brendan Allen's comments below (0:15):

