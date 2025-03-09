  • home icon
Marvin Vettori shows support for Bryce Mitchell after UFC 314 press conference backlash: "Stand tall"

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Mar 09, 2025 13:11 GMT
Marvin Vettori showed his support for Bryce Mitchell [Image Courtesy: @marvinvettori and @thugnasty_ufc for Instagram]
Former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori showed support for Bryce Mitchell after the featherweight contender received backlash during the UFC 314 press conference.

The key reason behind the backlash was Mitchell praising former Nazi leader Adolf H**ler on his podcast earlier this year. UFC CEO Dana White also condemned Mitchell's statements but refused to take any action against him, citing freedom of speech and expression.

Mitchell last appeared at UFC 310, where he secured a third-round knockout victory over Kron Gracie. 'Thug Nasty' is now set to face undefeated fighter Jean Silva at UFC 314 in April. During the press conference, Mitchell was constantly booed by fans, while Silva also took shots at him during the event.

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight contender Vettori showed support for Mitchell. Reacting to a post on X that showed Mitchell getting booed, he wrote:

"Bryce stand tall. Jesus the way, the truth and the life."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comment below:

Bryce Mitchell looking for back-to-back wins at UFC 314

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell will face Jean Silva at UFC 314 in an exciting featherweight matchup. Having strong wrestling and grappling skills, Mitchell added knockout ability to his arsenal in his last victory against Kron Gracie.

Meanwhile, Silva has been knocking out all the competition put in front of him. The Brazilian has knocked out all four of his opponents in the UFC. In his last outing at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, Silva faced Melsik Baghdasaryan. The 28-year-old knocked out the Armenian in round one through brutal punches followed by elbows.

Silva called out Mitchell after his win against Baghdasaryan. In response, Mitchell took to X and wrote:

"There's only one LORD. and it aint u fool u needa country a*s whoopin. it will humble u just right."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
