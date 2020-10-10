Marvin Vettori slams 'lying' Israel Adesanya; gives a different account of their meeting

Marvin Vettori slammed UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya after the latter rejected any possibility of a rematch with the rising Middleweight contender. Marvin Vettori has come a long way since losing to Israel Adesanya back in April of 2018. Vettori put up an incredible performance against Israel Adesanya during their initial days inside the UFC Octagon, but would fall short.

While Vettori missed out on a victory via split decision, many fights fans believe that that was the closest Israel Adesanya has been pushed in his UFC career.

@stylebender how are you always changing how shit went down? You are a lying bitch and you better believe that I’ll see you soon.

2021 I’ll see you. Ask your dad im sure he knows 😬 https://t.co/0J3uYSnFST — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 10, 2020

In a recent interview given to MMA Junkie, the Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on a possible rematch with Marvin Vettori.

“Let it[hopes of a rematch] go.

I’ll give you a classic example: There are two teammates that I fought. Two teammates are the Italian (Vettori), and then there’s Kelvin Gastelum. The Italian, he ran up on me in Vegas one time smiling and he was like, ‘What’s up? What are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘I’m here for my boy (Alexander) Volkanovski’s fight.’

'Then I had to tell him just shush, ‘When I told you guys I would come train with you (after our fight), it wasn’t about you or because I lost. I was just saying that to your coach because he’s a legendary coach.’ All I said was, ‘If I’m ever in the area, I’ll pop in.’ He holds onto that because that’s he way of believing that, ‘Yes, he admitted that I beat him and he wants to train with us,’ like some Eric Kaufmann (expletive).”

Israel Adesanya has been extremely dominant inside the Octagon with stoppage victories over the likes of Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa. However, there's a reason to believe that his split decision win did not feature the same Adesanya we have come to know in recent times.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori has also fared extremely well at the Middleweight division, picking up three back to back victories since his loss to the champion.

Marvin Vettori fires back at Israel Adesanya

UFC Fight Night: Roberson v Vettori

Marvin Vettori recently called out former champion Chris Weidman, however, the offer was passed down to Omari Akhmedov with both the fighters scheduled to face each other at UFC 256.

Nevertheless, Vettori reacted to Adesanya's recent comments as he put out a tweet criticising the Middleweight champion.

This pumps me up so bad cause Ive been really through it all these past years and Ive gained every bit of what I have This guy has been fed with a silver spoon from day 1

December ill show the world my improvements and after that it won’t be too long until I get this spoiled boy — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 10, 2020

In reply to Vettori's comments, another revelation about Adesanya's conduct during their chance meeting came from someone who appears to Vettori's coach.

Man, this dude was saying “great fight! It was close. We will meet again.” I thought it was gonna go down at first, but Adesanya was all nice and respectful, shaking hands and even wanted a hug. He lies and talks on camera, but don’t keep that energy in person. — Chaseyourdreams247 (@chaseurdream247) October 10, 2020

Who do you believe?