Marvin Vettori sparks controversy with bold claim, calling $42.83 billion Twitter's product a "Zionist" in fiery post: "Just got this premium thing"

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori sparked controversy with his latest post on X, calling Twitter’s (now X) artificial intelligence chatbot Grok a Zionist.

Vettori is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon for the first time since June 2023. In a back-and-forth battle against Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75, he lost the bout via unanimous decision.

He is now scheduled to clash against Roman Dolidze in a much-anticipated rematch fight on March 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite being away from the octagon, the Italian has remained in the headlines for his tweets and social media activity. The middleweight is known for his unfiltered and opinionated posts.

Ahead of his long-awaited return, Vettori sparked controversy with his latest post on X. The 31-year-old revealed that he had subscribed to X Premium and called the AI chatbot Grok a Zionist, writing:

“Just got this premium thing Grok is a zionist lol.”

Check out Marvin Vettori’s X post below:

However, ‘The Italian Dream’ has not clarified why he called the AI chatbot Grok a Zionist, leaving fans searching for a valid reason behind his remarks.

Brendan Allen questions Marvin Vettori’s ranking in the middleweight division

Marvin Vettori, despite being away from the octagon since mid-2023, is still ranked eighth in the middleweight division.

Speaking on MMA Junkie, Brendan Allen, who is currently ranked tenth, questioned the authenticity of the rankings, emphasizing Vettori’s current position:

"I don't understand like why he's ranked where he is at. We can go resumes, we can go over a whole bunch of different things but at the end of the day, I don't understand it. I mean the guy is ranked over me, over the guy who set a record on him in his last fight two years ago."

He continued:

"So I don't see how fighting him does anything good for me if I go out there and beat fluffy how I expect to, I don't see how it does anything for me. Like, I'm still going to have to fight one or two more after him in order to get to the belt."

Check out Brendan Allen’s comments below (19:56):

