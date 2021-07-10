Marvin Vettori, Tai Tuivasa, Greg Hardy, and other UFC stars give their prediction of UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 [Exclusive]

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to share the octagon for the third time this weekend. The final chapter of their iconic rivalry will go down in the main event of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas. The highly-anticipated rubber match will set the record straight on who is the better fighter.

Ahead of the forthcoming blockbuster event, Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw spoke with several UFC stars and got their predictions for UFC 264. Most fighters primarily believe that it comes down to whether Conor McGregor still possesses the mental fortitude to compete. Moreover, the Irishman comes up lacking in terms of time spent inside the octagon, which will play out in Dustin Poirier's favor.

Predictions for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has picked Dustin Poirier to take home the win. The former title challenger believes the UFC 257 TKO defeat might take a toll on Conor McGregor's psyche. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier has had six months to improve on his skill set for the third matchup.

"I think Poirier is going to take it again...Conor is not what he used to be, I think. You know, whenever you're working on the mistake you did in the fight before...you're a step behind..You're going to overthink what just happened, meanwhile, the guy keeps improving," said Marvin Vettori.

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa likes Conor McGregor's bravado and wants the Irishman to go on another run for the belt. 'Bam Bam' believes 'The Notorious' will secure his legacy with another massive win at UFC 264.

"I'm going to pick McGregor. Obviously just to keep his name, the legacy, alive. I'd love to see him go on a run again. Just being a fan of McGregor and what he has done for the sport. I love his personality," said Tai Tuivasa.

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush believes activity will be the most instrumental factor in the upcoming fight. The number three-ranked lightweight is of the notion that Conor McGregor's inexperience as a lightweight fighter will be the reason for his second consecutive defeat.

"I'm going with Poirier. I picked Poirier the second time they fought. The reason is because he has been in that octagon. He has hours, actually, more than Conor in the recent years. That experience makes the difference. I'm leaning towards Dustin again," said Beneil Dariush.

Bantamweight Johnny Munoz has followed Conor McGregor's rise to the helm since the beginning. Munoz believes the UFC 257 defeat has re-ignited the lust for combat once again in the Irish supernova.

"I'm a Conor fan, man. I enjoyed his upbringing. He came from nothing. To me, I think he paved the way for where we are now in this sport. Really took it another level...but I think he did lose his focus. It seems like he is getting the hunger back," said Johnny Munoz.

Russian bantamweight Timur Viliev has predicted Dustin Poirier will emerge victorious once again. 'Lucky' believes Conor McGregor's successful business ventures are the reason behind his fall from grace.

"[Conor McGregor] is more of a businessman now than a fighter. I think, Poirier is going to beat him again. But for sure he is one of the greatest of all time," said Timur Valiev.

Surging lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan is also favoring Dustin Poirier for a win this Saturday. The Georgian-born fighter, however, has been an ardent fan of Conor McGregor and yearns to see another spectacular performance by the Irishman.

"I think Poirier will win one more time. But I like Conor, because when I was young, I saw a lot of his videos... I'd like to see his victory. If he loses, everyone is going to say Conor should retire," said Arman Tsarukyan.

Greg Hardy, who will face Tai Tuivasa on the main card at UFC 264, is rooting for Dustin Poirier to win. As a former member American Top Team, Hardy is siding with 'The Diamond' to win at UFC 264.

"I'm a ATT man myself, so I have got to go with Poirier. I never ride against my team. It's Mr. Poirier all the way," said Greg Hardy.

Conor McGregor was crowned the highest-earning athlete for 2020 by Forbes in June. BJJ ace Mackenzie Dern has opined that 'Notorious' will find it difficult to be motivated, owing to his immense success outside the cage.

"I think Poirier. I think he really saw how to win. He saw what worked out good for him. I think it's just hard to find the motivation. Poirier is just more motivated right no...Poirier wins the third round," said Mackenzie Dern.

