Marvin Vettori vs Karl Robinson rescheduled for UFC event on June 13

UFC 207: Carlos Junior v Vettori

Third time's the charm!!! Marvin Vettori and Karl Robinson get a rebooking on the UFC's June 13 event. The two have been scheduled twice, once at the canceled UFC Fight Night 173 on April 25 and again at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Texeira. At the latter, Karl Robinson missed weight by over 1.5 pounds and was later altogether pulled out from the fight after concerns about his health.

Is third time the charm for Marvin Vettori and Karl Robinson?

Now per MMA Fighting, the pair has been rescheduled for June 13th event of the promotion. Marvin Vettori enters the fight on a two-fight winning streak, with his last win coming over the Ultimate Fighter winner, Andrew Sanchez in October 2019. He was suspended for 6 months over a positive test but gracefully managed to bounce back with two consecutive wins. He's been a fighter who's making his way to the spotlight in a currently slowed down Middleweight division.

Karl Robinson returned to the middleweight division after an uneventful run at light-heavyweight. He faced newcomer Roman Kopylov in his last fight back in November 2019, where he got a submission finish in the last minute of the fight. Robinson too has been one of the many fighters at the weight class who seem to be keen on filling up spaces open at middleweight.

The fight took a very interesting turn after the events on the May 13th card. A video surfaced on social media, showing the two angrily confronting each other in the hotel lobby.

In the video, Vettori can be heard screaming, "Let’s f***ing fight! You look like you can fight, then f***ing fight you b***h ass. F****ng five months of preparation." The frustration in Vettori's voice can be understood, he has been constantly scheduled to fight since March. However, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the fighter has not competed in the cage despite being booked to fight 3 times.

As stated earlier things have slowed down at middleweight which given fighters like Marvin Vettori and Karl Robinson a chance to move up. This fight is going to be an important one for the duo. Let's hope it takes place.